Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

