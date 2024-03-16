Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
