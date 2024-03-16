Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.