Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $843,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 3,377,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,821. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.