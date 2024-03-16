Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,865 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,182.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

