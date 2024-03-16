Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

