Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,318. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

