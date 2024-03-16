Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.