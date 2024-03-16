Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 1,405,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

