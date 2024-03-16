Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.69 and traded as high as C$8.34. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 275,761 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.70.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$788.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5850104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

