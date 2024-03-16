Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a tender rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.69.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enerplus has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $48,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,370 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $20,622,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.