EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.