Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $28.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

