EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.62.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

