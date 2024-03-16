Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Despegar.com, Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Despegar.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $747.75 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,193,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,954,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,622,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

