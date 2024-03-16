Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

