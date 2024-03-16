EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.32 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 310,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,881,643 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

