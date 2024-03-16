ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $738.07

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.07 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 831.40 ($10.65). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 825.35 ($10.57), with a volume of 1,997 shares changing hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 804.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.34.

