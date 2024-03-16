Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 14th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ETON opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $98.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
