EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 2,411 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $21,819.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $15,895.11.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.

EverCommerce Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. 858,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in EverCommerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverCommerce by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

