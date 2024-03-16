EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Sells 33,560 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $624,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,615,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,048,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $600.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 420,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.