EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several brokerages have commented on EVGO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.50 on Friday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

