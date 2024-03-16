Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $22.36 Average PT from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,989,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94,881 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,376,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,015 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 132,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

