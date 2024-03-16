Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.4%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 16,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 20,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

