Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,234 shares during the period. Farmers National Banc makes up 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers Trust Co. owned about 1.47% of Farmers National Banc worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 371,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,759. The company has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMNB

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

