Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 243 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.34. 1,167,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,210. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

