Farmers Trust Co. Buys 120 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

