Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CINF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. 10,787,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,701. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.