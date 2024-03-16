Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,364,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,406. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

