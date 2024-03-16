Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

MMM traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,838,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.