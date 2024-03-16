Farmers Trust Co. Invests $3.83 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $73.69. 13,963,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

