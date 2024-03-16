Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $338.08. 1,029,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.99 and a 1 year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

