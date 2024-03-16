Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 53,029,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649,261. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

