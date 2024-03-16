Farmers Trust Co. Sells 3,455 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:CBOE traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

