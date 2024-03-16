Farmers Trust Co. Sells 4,392 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.55. 7,609,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,291. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

