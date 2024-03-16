Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

