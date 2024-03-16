FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) CFO Matthew Horwath Sells 778 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Horwath sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $15,606.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $381.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

