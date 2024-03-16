Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,381 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Fastenal stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.