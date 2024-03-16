FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.05. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FAT Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.