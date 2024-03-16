Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.92

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.92 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.75). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 4,519 shares traded.

Feedback Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -490.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.52.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

