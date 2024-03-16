Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMET opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth $1,113,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 2,687.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

