Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.