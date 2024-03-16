Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $276.63

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.63 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.64). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.61), with a volume of 546,737 shares.

Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.14. The firm has a market cap of £910.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,046.76). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

