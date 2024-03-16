Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,780,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock remained flat at $45.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 739,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

