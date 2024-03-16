FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.93

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1864440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

FIGS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

