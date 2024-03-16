First Affirmative Financial Network Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cummins were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $274.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average is $237.74.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.