First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

