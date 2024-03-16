First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

