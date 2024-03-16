First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.50 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

