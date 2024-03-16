First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.63 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

