First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $240,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

